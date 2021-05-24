NEWS

Sisi backs Cyprus solution

sisi-backs-cyprus-solution

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has expressed his support for a settlement of the Cyprus dispute during a meeting with the ethnically split island’s Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides in Cairo on Saturday. 

For his part, Christodoulides hailed Egypt’s critical role in brokering a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. 

The two sides reportedly broached several issues during the talks, including developments in the Middle East, energy and EU-Egypt cooperation in the area of security and terrorism. 

Christodoulides also held talks with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry that focused on bilateral and regional issues. No more details were made available.

Cyprus Diplomacy
READ MORE
File photo.
NEWS

Italy navy: Turkish, Italian fishing boats involved in clash

after-cyprus-fail-ankara-lashes-out-against-pm-eu
NEWS

After Cyprus fail, Ankara lashes out against PM, EU

un-will-not-give-up-on-cyprus-as-talks-fail-to-find-common-ground
NEWS

UN ‘will not give up on Cyprus,’ as talks fail to find common ground

dendias-says-no-common-ground-on-cyprus-in-geneva-talks
NEWS

Dendias says ‘no common ground’ on Cyprus in Geneva talks

[EPA]
NEWS

Dendias heading to Geneva for Cyprus talks

turkish-cypriot-leader-insists-on-two-states
ERSIN TATAR

Turkish-Cypriot leader insists on two states