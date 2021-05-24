sisi-backs-cyprus-solution

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has expressed his support for a settlement of the Cyprus dispute during a meeting with the ethnically split island’s Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides in Cairo on Saturday.

For his part, Christodoulides hailed Egypt’s critical role in brokering a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The two sides reportedly broached several issues during the talks, including developments in the Middle East, energy and EU-Egypt cooperation in the area of security and terrorism.

Christodoulides also held talks with his counterpart Sameh Shoukry that focused on bilateral and regional issues. No more details were made available.