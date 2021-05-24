NEWS COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 877 new cases, 38 deaths

coronavirus-877-new-cases-38-deaths
[INTIME]

Greek health authorities announced 877 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 38 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its steady decline, to 569 early Sunday afternoon from 586 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had more than half the total number of cases (470), followed by Thessaloniki (90)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 389,804 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 11,772 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Number of intubated patients falls below 600

[Anupam Nath/AP]
NEWS

Availability of self-tests expanded to all workers

debate-on-mandatory-shots-for-health-workers-deferred
NEWS

Debate on mandatory shots for health workers deferred

[Intime news]
NEWS

Rate of drop in new virus infections slowing, especially in Attica, expert says

[Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters]
NEWS

Number of intubated patients eases, new infections rise 

[REUTERS]
NEWS

Vaccination extended to 40-44 age group