Coronavirus: 877 new cases, 38 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 877 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 38 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators continued its steady decline, to 569 early Sunday afternoon from 586 a day earlier.

The Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had more than half the total number of cases (470), followed by Thessaloniki (90)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 389,804 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 11,772 fatalities.