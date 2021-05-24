NEWS

Mitsotakis wants ‘clear and severe consequences’ for Belarus

“European leaders must agree at the [EU] summit that there will be clear and severe consequences that will leave no room for Belarus to question our unity and determination,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with the Financial Times, referring to the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich in Minsk after Belarussian authorities forced a Ryanair flight from Athens to land there, interrupting its journey to Vilnius.

Mitsotakis said the EU’s failure to show a united front on foreign affairs should not be repeated in the case of the “unacceptable aggression” shown by Belarus.

“The forced landing of a passenger plane with the aim of illegally detaining a political opponent and a journalist is absolutely reprehensible and constitutes an unacceptable offensive action that cannot be tolerated,” he said. [ANA-MPA]

