dendias-meets-russian-counterpart-in-sochi

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Sochi.

In a tweet, he said talks focused on bilateral relations and regional developments.

No more details were immediately available.

The meeting was seen as part of an effort to restore a functional basis to the two countries’ bilateral relationship.

Dendias will travel to Anapa and Gelendzhik on the northern coast of the Black Sea where he is expected to meet with representatives of the ethnic Greek diaspora on Tuesday.