NEWS

Dendias meets Russian counterpart in Sochi

dendias-meets-russian-counterpart-in-sochi
[Costas Baltas/REUTERS]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias has met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Sochi.

In a tweet, he said talks focused on bilateral relations and regional developments.

No more details were immediately available.

The meeting was seen as part of an effort to restore a functional basis to the two countries’ bilateral relationship.

Dendias will travel to Anapa and Gelendzhik on the northern coast of the Black Sea where he is expected to meet with representatives of the ethnic Greek diaspora on Tuesday.

 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
eu-calls-for-probe-after-plane-diverted-to-arrest-journalist
NEWS

EU calls for probe after plane diverted to arrest journalist

mitsotakis-wants-clear-and-severe-consequences-for-belarus
NEWS

Mitsotakis wants ‘clear and severe consequences’ for Belarus

eu-mulls-response-to-belarus-diverting-plane-to-nab-reporter
NEWS

EU mulls response to Belarus diverting plane to nab reporter

operation-likely-carried-out-with-assistance-of-foreign-secret-agents-in-greece
PRATASEVICH ARREST

Operation likely carried out with assistance of foreign secret agents in Greece

[File photo]
NEWS

Dendias to meet Lavrov in Sochi on Monday in drive to repair relations

sisi-backs-cyprus-solution
NEWS

Sisi backs Cyprus solution