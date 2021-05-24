authorities-lift-kalymnos-lockdown

Authorities on Monday lifted coronavirus lockdown restrictions imposed on the island of Kalymnos.

The lockdown was enforced on May 5 after a spike in infections.

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection said the decision was based on the improved epidemiological indicators.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias however warned the island’s inhabitants against complacency so as “to protect the tourism season, the local economy and, most importantly, public health.”