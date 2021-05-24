fire-breaks-out-on-kea

A wildfire broke out in a grassy area on the western coast of the Cycladic island of Kea on Monday.

There were currently three firefighters in the area of Vroskopos with a water-carrying vehicle and two aircraft, assisted by volunteers.

At the same time, 17 firefighters were mobilized and will go by boat from Lavrio with 1 group of pedestrians & 5 vehicles.

Another 17 firefighters with five fire engines are expected to be deployed to the island from Athens.

Kea is the island of the Cyclades complex that is closest to Attica.