NEWS

Fire breaks out on Kea

fire-breaks-out-on-kea
[File photo]

A wildfire broke out in a grassy area on the western coast of the Cycladic island of Kea on Monday. 

There were currently three firefighters in the area of Vroskopos with a water-carrying vehicle and two aircraft, assisted by volunteers.

At the same time, 17 firefighters were mobilized and will go by boat from Lavrio with 1 group of pedestrians & 5 vehicles.

Another 17 firefighters with five fire engines are expected to be deployed to the island from Athens. 

Kea is the island of the Cyclades complex that is closest to Attica. 

Fire
READ MORE
fire-west-of-athens-still-burns
NEWS

Fire west of Athens still burns

A firefighting airplane drops water near the village of Alepochori, in Greece, on Friday, May 21, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Two more communities evacuated near Megara as fire rages for second day

[Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

West Attica wildfire to be contained by nightfall, Fire Service chief says

[INTIME]
NEWS

Wildfire west of Athens still burns, but winds settle down

A fire fighting airplane drops water in a forest near Alepochori, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

First major fire wreaks havoc

wildfire-west-of-athens-blazes-unchecked-villages-warned-to-evecuate
NEWS

Wildfire west of Athens blazes unchecked; villages warned to evecuate