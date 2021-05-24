NEWS

Work stoppage to affect metro operation on Wednesday

work-stoppage-to-affect-metro-operation-on-wednesday

The Athens metro (lines 2 and 3) will not operate on Wednesday from the start of the shift until 10 a.m. in the morning as their labour union has declared a work stoppage over labor issues.

The metro employees union (SELMA) is protesting over the failure to sign a new collective labor agreement and the lack of spare parts for repairs.

It has also accused the public company responsible for managing the metro, tram and electric railway, Urban Rail Transport (STASY), of mismanagement.

