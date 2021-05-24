us-ambassador-stresses-importance-of-us-greek-alliance-for-the-wider-region

The United States Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt stressed the importance of the deepening Greek and American alliance for the stability of the wider region during a speech on Monday following the joint military exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21 in Petrochori, Northern Greece.

“When the United States and Greece work together, as we have seen today, there is no limit to what we can accomplish. And both the region and our alliance are safer and more secure as a result,” said Pyatt, and added that “a stronger and more secure Greece is important to America’s interests in the region. And we look forward to taking our alliance to an even higher level under the Biden-Harris administration.”

The Ambassador also highlighted the importance of a renewed US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement for the future relations between the two countries.

“Both of our governments, at the highest level, are committed to extending the duration and reach of our Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, reaffirming our resolve to advance joint security goals,” he stated, and revealed that the “United States is committed to deepening our military-to-military relationship with Greece, to the benefit of both our countries and the NATO Alliance.”

Finally, Pyatt praised Greece’s active participation and commitment to NATO, including its participation in exercises in Bulgaria and North Macedonia