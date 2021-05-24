Coronavirus: 1,381 more coronavirus cases; 50 new deaths

Greece logged 1,381 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, as well as 50 deaths on Tuesday.

Of these new infections, 654 were recorded in Attica (from 470 on Sunday and 101 in Thessaloniki (from 90 a day before).

The country’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 391,181, with 11,822 dead.

There were also 563 patients intubated in intensive care units from 569 the day before.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said it had conducted 21,175 tests in the past 24 hours with the positivity rate reaching a large 6.52%.