legal-action-taken-against-hospital-director-over-alleged-pollution

Legal action has been taken against the director of the Ippokrateio Hospital in Thessaloniki for environmental violations.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the case concerns discarded mattresses and debris found at a nearby protected wetland.

The incident was reported late last year by the Echedorou Fysis eco group, leading to the intervention of the Prosecutor’s Office of Thessaloniki.

A police investigation followed, which revealed that the bulky items came from the hospital, after the renovation of ICU and Covid units.

The hospital director is deemed responsible for failing to arrange for the safe removal of said items.