Work suspended at wind farm in Northern Greece

The suspension of all work for the construction of a wind farm at Aetorrachi Nymfaio in northern Greece and the removal of machinery parked near the entrance to the settlement was ordered on Monday by a court in Florina, following an appeal from the Kallisto and Arcturos environmental organizations and other groups.

The Municipality of Amyntaio also intervened in favor of the temporary cessation of the company’s operations. A final decision is to be announced on June 3, when both the positions of the wind farm’s opponents and the company will be examined.

Those opposed to the wind farm say that its licensing has not taken into account the cumulative effects on the area’s natural ecosystem. What’s more, they say the project is based on an outdated environmental impact study, conducted in 2008.

