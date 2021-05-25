vaccination-drive-remains-top-priority

A new government campaign is expected to be launched next week with its central message being to encourage people to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

The ultimate aim is to build and complete Greece’s wall of immunity, which will minimize the risk of a new wave of the pandemic, and to ensure the normal and smooth operation of the economy and tourism.

The expediting of the vaccination program has become even more imperative due to increasing tourism on the islands and the mainland.

The rise in visitors has prompted restaurant owners to put pressure on the government to allow greater customer capacity as outdoor areas which are currently operating will not be able to accommodate large numbers. If indoor dining areas are not opened to meet the expected spike in demand, this could cause significant financial damage to businesses and the state.

To the end of expediting inoculations, Health Ministry General Secretary for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous announced on Monday that the vaccine platform for the 35-39 age group will open in full on Wednesday, just five days after it opened for 40-44 year-olds, so that by the beginning of June all vaccines for all ages will be available.

This will essentially pave the way for the opening of restaurants indoors for vaccinated members of the public.

According to Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis, the opening of indoor dining areas will be permitted “when 50% of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose.” Until Monday, those vaccinated with a single dose came to over 3.2 million, which means that within June this 50%, set by the minister, should be achieved.

At the same time, the lifting of some more restrictions that still apply, such as a limit of 100 people at weddings and baptisms, could take place in June.