reinforcements-expected-to-battle-kea-blaze

The western Aegean island of Kea, better known as Tzia, has requested for reinforcements as a wildfire is burning across brush and grassland for a second day Tuesday.

Only one fire engine crewed by three firemen are out battling the blame, near Pisses on the island’s western coast, backed by an unspecified number of volunteers. They are aided by several water trucks and other auxiliary vehicles.

No homes are threatened by the blaze. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Wildfires plague Greece every year during the hot, dry summer months.