NEWS

Reinforcements expected to battle Kea blaze

reinforcements-expected-to-battle-kea-blaze
File photo.

The western Aegean island of Kea, better known as Tzia, has requested for reinforcements as a wildfire is burning across brush and grassland for a second day Tuesday.

Only one fire engine crewed by three firemen are out battling the blame, near Pisses on the island’s western coast, backed by an unspecified number of volunteers. They are aided by several water trucks and other auxiliary vehicles.

No homes are threatened by the blaze. It remains unclear what caused the fire.

Wildfires plague Greece every year during the hot, dry summer months. 

Fire
READ MORE
[Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Forest fire in Geraneia mountains ‘most destructive in decade,’ satellite data shows

[File photo]
NEWS

Fire breaks out on Kea

fire-west-of-athens-still-burns
NEWS

Fire west of Athens still burns

A firefighting airplane drops water near the village of Alepochori, in Greece, on Friday, May 21, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

Two more communities evacuated near Megara as fire rages for second day

[Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

West Attica wildfire to be contained by nightfall, Fire Service chief says

[INTIME]
NEWS

Wildfire west of Athens still burns, but winds settle down