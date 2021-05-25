NEWS

Bahceli says Greece carrying out ‘fascist’ policy against Muslim minority

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist ally on Tuesday accused Greece of carrying out a “fascist policy” against the country’s Muslim minority in western Thrace.

Devlet Bahceli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), said that Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had during a video conference with the pupils of a kindergarten in Pachni, a Pomak village in the Xanthi regional unit, on May 18 misidentified “Turkish children as Greek children.”

“Mitsotakis messed up, he was caught up in a delirium,” Bahceli told deputies of his party.

“These are Turkish children. Pasavik is not a Pomak village,” he said, while urging the European Parliament to condemn what he described as Greece’s “policy of [forced] assimilation and fascism.”

 

