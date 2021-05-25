greek-national-aboard-ryanair-flight-speaks-to-kathimerini

A Greek national who was among the five passengers on board Sunday’s Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius that did not reach its planned destination after the airliner was intercepted by a Belarusian warplane and forced to land in Minsk has told Kathimerini that he decided to get off the plane as the Belarus capital was the end destination of his journey.

Iasonas Zisis told the newspaper that he is a permanent resident of Greece, working in the field of computational mathematics. He said he was visiting his wife, a Belarusian national, and was scheduled to get a Belavia connection flight from Vilnius at 8.37 p.m. on the same day.

Asked about the arrest of Belarusian blogger Roman Pratasevich, a key foe of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko who was on the same flight, Zisis said, “I saw him, but I did not know who or what he was.”

He said he did not witness Pratasevich and his girlfriend being arrested as he had moved along the line when the incident occured.