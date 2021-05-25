Organized labor union supports Giannoulias in Illinois secretary of state race
Democratic Illinois Secretary of State candidate Alexi Giannoulias has gained the endorsement of the political arm of a union representing thousands of workers in the US state of Illinois, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Tuesday.
The Service Employees International Union Illinois State Council represents the union’s 150,000 workers wo are employed in different sectors.
Giannoulias is hoping to replace Jesse White as secretary of state next year.