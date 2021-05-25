turkey-announces-new-round-of-talks-with-greece-on-may-26-27

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is seen in a past meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar. [Defense Ministry]

Ankara announced a fourth round of exploratory talks on confidence building measures between Greek and Turkish military officials on May 26-27, according to a press release from Turkey’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually, due to the pandemic, the Turkish ministry said.

Talks began 2002 but broke down in 2016. Negotiations resumed in January 2021 amid pressure from the EU, and Germany in particular, to defuse escalating tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

The third round was held in Athens in February 2020.