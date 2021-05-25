NEWS

US Embassy in Athens raises BLM banner

The United States Embassy in Athens hung a Black Lives Matter banner on Tuesday, marking the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd.

“We raise this banner in honor of George Floyd, murdered one year ago today, in solidarity with people around the globe seeking a world without racial discrimination and a future with equal opportunity for all,” the embassy said in a post on Twitter.

The United States Consul in Thessaloniki similarly raised a BLM banner too on Tuesday.    

“We raise this flag to mark one year since the murder of George Floyd – we honor Mr. Floyd and stand in solidarity with other nations to advance racial justice, a key priority within U.S. foreign policy,” read a statement uploaded on Twitter by the Consulate. 

 

