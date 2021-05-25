NEWS

New Covid-19 infections rise to 2,433, as intubations ease

[Benoit Tessier/Reuters]

Greece’s new Covid-19 infections rose to 2,433 on Tuesday from 1,381 the day before, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

The overall number of cases in Greece reached 393,583.

EODY said new deaths from the virus were unchanged from Monday at 50, adding that total fatalities in Greece have now climbed to 11,872 since the start of the health crisis last spring.

In terms of the number of patients being treated in intensive care, the picture was guardedly optimistic, with 556 on Tuesday from 563 on Monday and 569 on Sunday.

