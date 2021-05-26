NEWS

Athens pushes for rapid or self-tests for returning tourists

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has stressed that travelers returning to their countries of origin should have the option of doing a rapid test or self-test as an alternative to the PCR. As he explained, these tests have proven to be a very useful tool for epidemiological surveillance in Greece.

Addressing the summit of European Union leaders that finished on Tuesday, Mitsotakis also noted the need for reciprocity between EU member-states until the relevant legislation on the digital Covid certificate is fully implemented.

Earlier in the day, Mitsotakis tweeted that Greece broke the barrier of 5 million vaccinations.

“[Some] 3.28 million of our fellow citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine and of these, 1.810 million are now fully vaccinated. We continue at a fast pace toward our goal: Freedom!” he wrote.

