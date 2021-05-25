Police dismantle criminal gang involved in car thefts, drug smuggling

The Hellenic Police has dismantled a criminal organization that was involved in vehicle theft and drug smuggling on Tuesday following an extensive operation by the security services.

The initial investigation has identified 12 cases of stolen vehicles and approximately 480 cocaine deals. The police estimates that the organization had made over 154,000 from its activities. Ten people have been arrested in connection with the organization and the police is looking for another 3 identified members of the group.

According to information shared by the police, the group operated in two groups and took great pains to evade detection including communicating through encrypted channels and using new telephone numbers registered to fake identities.

Vehicles were stolen to order and the gang possessed special software to disable any alarm system. The vehicles would then be driven around for three days to establish if any tracing system was active onboard.

All arrested members of the gang were presented to the prosecutor on Tuesday.