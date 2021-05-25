pm-says-vaccination-of-children-over-12-against-covid-19-will-be-considered

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as she sits next to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the second day of a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium May 25, 2021. [John Thys/Pool via Reuters]

The option of vaccinating children aged 12 or older will be discussed as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves them, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday in statements following the conclusion of an EU summit.

Such a decision would “provide a new dynamic for vaccinations,” he told journalists.

He also noted that the European Commission has secured supplemental doses of Covid vaccines for 2022 and 2023, as a third dose might be necessary 9-12 months after the first shot.

Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction that the proposal for a common certificate of Covid-19 vaccination was accepted by European leaders and expressed the hope the certificate will be implemented under common rules for all EU countries the soonest possible.