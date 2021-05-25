NEWS

Woman on Lesvos treated for blood clots dies

Α 63-year-old woman who was being treated on Lesvos for blood clots following her vaccination with the AstraZeneca jab passed away on Tuesday.

The case was one of four being investigated for potential correlation between the AstraZeneca vaccine and the formation of blood clots.

The 63-year-old is the only officially confirmed case of vaccine induced clotting in Greece according to the National Organization for Medicines (EOF), while an official verdict is awaited for at least another three blood clotting incidents in Greece.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered to over 740,000 Greek citizens so far.

