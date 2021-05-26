crackdown-on-fake-news

Facebook has announced the extension of its cooperation with Agence France-Presse (AFP), which provides services as an independent content controller, to include Greece and Cyprus.

Facebook has been collaborating for two years with Greek company Ellinika Hoaxes, in an effort to combat misinformation through Facebook and Instagram in Greece. With the new agreement, the current team of auditors will now be boosted by experienced AFP executives, with whom Facebook works in 18 countries and in more than 20 languages.​​

Facebook has 80 content control partners worldwide, in more than 30 European countries, in 60 languages, all certified by the International Fact-Finding Network.