A 17-year-old boy has been intubated at the Red Cross (Erythros Stavros) Hospital on Tuesday after being diagnosed with coronavirus.

According to information from public broadcaster ERT, the underage patient has no underlying conditions and the doctors are optimistic about his recovery.

The intubation was included in the daily briefing of the Greek health authorities whose report included a new case in the 0-17 age bracket, instead of the usual 0.