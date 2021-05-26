NEWS

More vaccines available for 35-39 year-olds

36 year-old Vasilis Tsipiras receives his first dose of the of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination center in Piraeus, near Athens, Thursday, April 29, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

Individuals aged between 35 and 39 as of Wednesday have access to all coronavirus vaccines – and not just the AstraZeneca shot. 

The platform is expected to open in full in the coming days for 30-34 year-olds.

A new government campaign is expected to be launched next week with its central message being to encourage people to get vaccinated for Covid-19.

The expediting of the vaccination program has become even more imperative due to increasing tourism on the islands and the mainland.

Speaking after the conclusion of an EU summit Tuesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstoakis said the option of vaccinating children aged 12 or older will be discussed as soon as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves them.

Such a decision would “provide a new dynamic for vaccinations,” Mitsotakis told journalists.

 

 

