Face mask requirement could end in September, Pagoni says

A woman wearing a face mask on the Greek island of Naxos. Vaccination hesitancy is taking a toll on the country’s inoculation campaign. [AP]

Authorities could lift the face mask requirement in late September as long as Greece has vaccinated 80 percent of its population by late August, the president of the Athens and Piraeus hospital doctors’ association (EINAP), Matina Pagoni, told Skai TV on Wednesday.

Pagoni predicted that daily Covid-19 infections will persist at relatively high levels before they drop to around 1,000 in late June. The number of patients in the country’s intensive care units (ICU) will also gradually decline, she said.

According to official figures, Greece’s new Covid-19 infections rose to 2,433 on Tuesday from 1,381 the day before. The country logged 50 deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 11,872. The number of patients in ICU on Tuesday dropped to 556 from 563 on Monday and 569 on Sunday.

