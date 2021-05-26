NEWS

Dendias in Lisbon for informal Gymnich meeting on Thursday

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Lisbon on Wednesday for a European Union Foreign Ministers informal meeting (Gymnich) on Thursday.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Athens, talks will focus on relations with Africa, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific.

Portugal holds the presidency of the Council of the EU.

Gymnich is the name of a German castle where the first such meeting was held in 1974. 

