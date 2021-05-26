NEWS

EU Parliament head Sassoli to visit Greece on May 27-28

eu-parliament-head-sassoli-to-visit-greece-on-may-27-28

The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, will visit Athens on May 27-28 to attend the ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Greece’s accession to the European Economic Community (EEC), which later became the European Union.

According to the program announced by the European Parliament, on Thursday Sassoli will speak at the official ceremony at the Zappeion Mansion for the 40th anniversary of Greece’s accession to the EEC.

Before the ceremony, he will meet with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, as well as with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Sassoli will also meet with Parliament President Konstantinos Tassoulas and address a joing session of the Parliamentary Committees on the European Union and Foreign Affairs.

On Friday, Sassoli will visit the charity Ark of the World and meet its founder, Father Antonios Papanikolaou.

[ANA-MPA]

