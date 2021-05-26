Number of new Covid-19 infections, intubations eases

The number of new infections announced by Greek health authorities eased to 1,517 on Saturday from 2,433 the day before, pushing the total number to 395,094.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 44 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 11,916. The total number of intubated patients stood at 547 (median age was 67), from 556 on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, EODY conducted 50,992 tests which showed a positivity rate of 2.97%.