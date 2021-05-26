five-cases-of-thrombosis-in-greece-officially-linked-to-astrazeneca

Five incidents of thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) have officially been linked with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine since the start of the immunisation campaign in Greece, the country’s pharmaceutical regulator (EOF) announced on Wednesday.

EOF’s pharmacovigilance committee said it conducted a thorough assessment of the five cases which where confirmed in a total of 905,915 first- and second-dose vaccinations with AstraZeneca.

Based on the existing data, the frequency of thrombosis for the age group 30-39 stands at 1.58/100,000, while for the age group 40-49 it is estimated at 2.28 /100,000, it added.

Elaborating on the news at the daily briefing on the pandemic later on Wednesday, the head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodoridou, clarified that the committee advises the continuation of vaccination with AstraZeneca, arguing that the benefits outweigh any risks of thrombosis.

The affected patients were four women aged 36, 44, 47, 61 and one man aged 35 year. Three of the women are being treated in hospital, one has died and the man has been released.

Theodoridou said the increased risk of thrombosis is seen in women younger than 50 years of age, and when asked whether she recommends that younger people avoid the AstraZeneca jab, she pointed to the vaccination platform which allows the public to essentially choose their jab.

Asked how many Yellow Cards have been filled in Greece — the online platform used by health professionals in the EU to submit suspected side effects of medicines or vaccines — she said that EOF has currently examined more than 1,500, and called on those administering jabs not to delay their submission.