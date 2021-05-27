bill-on-diaspora-vote-rejected-in-parliament

A draft law detailing how Greeks living abroad may vote in national elections was defeated in Parliament on Wednesday, after contentious debate from committee level to plenary.

Offiicially titled “Lifting of restrictions for the registration of voters abroad on special voting lists,” the bill required the support of 200 deputies out of the total 300.

Of the 213 lawmakers present, the bill was supported by 190 deputies (ruling New Democracy, Movement for Change/KINAL and Greek Solution) and rejected by 23 (main opposition SYRIZA, Communist Party of Greece and MeRA25).

[ANA-MPA]