thirty-seven-new-university-faculties-officially-abolished

The Education Ministry officially abolished 37 new university and technical college departments that had been announced by the previous leftist administration prior to the 2019 national elections.

The creation of the faculties had initially been suspended in November 2019, while the competent authority, the National Authority for Higher Education (EThAAE) , completed an assessment of whether the new departments, which were scheduled to go into operation over the next two academic years, are necessary and meet the required academic standards.

According to EThAAE president, Periklis Mitkas, the 37 new departments will not operate in the next academic year either, as the application forms in which students state their preferences for the higher education institutions by priority order will be issued before the evaluation of these faculties was completed.

The decision pertains to new departments planned at the universities of Athens, Western Macedonia, Western Attica, the Ionian, Patra, Ioannina, the Peloponnese and Thessaly, as well as the Athens University of Agriculture, the International Hellenic University in northern Greece and the Hellenic Mediterranean University.