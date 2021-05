Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Thursday, citing improved conditions as regards new Covid-19 cases and the progress of the vaccination program.

Ioannou said after a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which endorsed the decision, that a night curfew in force for several months will be limited to between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. as of Saturday and will be fully lifted as of June 10. [Xinhua]