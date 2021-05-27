iom-hails-gov-t-plans-to-vaccinate-migrant-populations

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday it welcomes the authorities’ commitment to proceed with the vaccination of the migrant populations hosted in Greece against Covid-19, as well as an initiative of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) to set up specialized teams that will conduct the vaccinations inside the open reception facilities.

In a statement, IOM rectified the incorrect information given at a press briefing Wednesday over alleged plans to vaccinate migrant populations at centers designated for the general Greek population.

IOM, which is the official site management support actor, said it stands ready to support the vaccination of migrant population inside the facilities.

“Access to health services for all is a human right and ensures public health,” it said.