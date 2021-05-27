NEWS

IOM hails gov’t plans to vaccinate migrant populations

iom-hails-gov-t-plans-to-vaccinate-migrant-populations

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Thursday it welcomes the authorities’ commitment to proceed with the vaccination of the migrant populations hosted in Greece against Covid-19, as well as an initiative of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) to set up specialized teams that will conduct the vaccinations inside the open reception facilities. 

In a statement, IOM rectified the incorrect information given at a press briefing Wednesday over alleged plans to vaccinate migrant populations at centers designated for the general Greek population. 

IOM, which is the official site management support actor, said it stands ready to support the vaccination of migrant population inside the facilities. 

“Access to health services for all is a human right and ensures public health,” it said.

 

Vaccine Migration Coronavirus
READ MORE
asylum-seekers-reluctant-to-get-vaccinated-against-covid-19
NEWS

Asylum seekers reluctant to get vaccinated against Covid-19

vaccination-of-migrants-to-start-in-may-minister-says
NEWS

Vaccination of migrants to start in May, minister says

chios-migrant-camp-quarantine-extended
NEWS

Chios migrant camp quarantine extended

chios-migrant-center-in-lockdown-after-numerous-infections
NEWS

Chios migrant center in lockdown after ‘numerous’ infections

greece-says-first-migrant-dies-of-covid-19-since-the-pandemic
NEWS

Greece says first migrant dies of Covid-19 since the pandemic

more-camps-locked-down
NEWS

More camps locked down