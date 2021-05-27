NEWS

Greece will have vaccinated 70% of population by end-July

Greece has so far completed 1.9 million full vaccinations and by the end of July 70% of the population will have been inoculated and a wall of immunity created, according to the secretary general of primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous, who noted that “this of course depends on citizens’ participation.”

Speaking to state-run ERT TV, he moreover said that this goal will also hinge “on the availability of vaccines,” clarifying however that “the vaccination program is progressing rapidly.”

With regard to the concerns expressed about the AstraZeneca vaccine, Themistokleous stressed that “even with these thrombosis cases that have been reported, the benefits still outweigh the risks.”

He recommended that people opt for the same vaccine for both doses while also saying that the decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding for vaccination of children aged 12 and over with Pfizer will be made today.

