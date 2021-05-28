plan-sees-deployment-of-rapid-tests-to-fortify-islands

With Greece entering the summer tourism season, the government is expected to make a detailed presentation on Friday of new safety protocols for the islands, with rapid tests and self-tests playing a leading role in the effort to control the pandemic and to allow timely interventions so that local outbreaks are averted.

In the event of an outbreak, the first step is to provide the island with self-tests for locals and visitors to limit the spread. If, however, the island passes from the green to the amber zone, then protocols will be activated, including a ban on movement earlier than midnight and mass gatherings, and increased social distancing.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the steps to be taken if an island turns into a red zone.

The plan also includes quarantine hotels in 35 locations around the country.

Moreover, more than 2,600 health professionals have been stationed on the islands since last year and more support is expected.