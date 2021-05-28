green-certificate-easing-eu-travel-to-be-launched-in-athens

The European Union’s Digital Covid Certificate, a new document providing proof of vaccination against or recovery from Covid-19, will be unveiled in Greece on Friday.

The event marking the launch of the scheme, which is designed to facilitate travel within the bloc, will be attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as European Council President Charles Michel and EU Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas, who are in Athens for celebrations marking the 40th anniversary of Greece’s accession to the bloc.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Peirrakakis will explain how the so-called “green certificate” can be obtained and used to travel throughout the European Union.

Providing proof that an individual has been vaccinated for Covid-19, received a negative test or recently recovered from the disease, the certificate will be available in digital or paper format, with a QR code, and is free of charge. It will be in the citizen’s national language and English and is valid in all EU countries.

Certificates will be issued by national authorities, such as public hospitals or test centers.

Tourism-reliant Greece was among the first member-states to champion the green certificate.