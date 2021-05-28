open-air-theaters-reopen-for-plays-and-concerts

In the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, Greece’s open-air theaters will be opening their doors for the first time in more than seven months on Friday, presenting music shows, plays and other spectacles to a live audience.

Under the Health Ministry’s safety guidelines, all attendees must be seated and venues can only operate at 50% of their capacity to ensure sufficient space between seats. Organizers must also employ ushers to safeguard physical distancing.

To prevent crowding, intermissions have been banned and refreshment stands will be serving guests throughout the show, while electronic booking is encouraged for the same reason. Masks are also mandatory.