Prosecutor seeks 12 murder charges against ‘quack doctor’

A prosecutor involved in the case of a 48-year-old man accused of posing as a specialist and prescribing unauthorized herbal remedies to cancer patients is seeking charges for 12 counts of murder and 14 attempted murders, as well as the indictment of 16 more suspects, including a nun.

In a 300-page brief submitted to the Court of Misdemeanors, Angeliki Kourinioti argued that the suspect, who introduced himself to patients as “Dr Kontos,” should be charged with serial homicide and attempted homicide with malice, several counts of causing grievous bodily harm, distribution of illegal narcotic substances and falsely posing as a medical professional.

She also called for charges to be brought against 16 other individuals – doctors, members of a private medical clinic board, a nun, a herbal remedy seller and a former minister who works as a doctor – for aiding and abetting.

“Dr Nikos Kontos,” who is still awaiting trial after his arrest last summer, is believed to have secured introductions to patients with terminal or serious cancer from a network of accomplices and acquaintances.

Presenting himself as an “experienced herbalist” though lacking any formal qualifications as such, the suspect has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud but denies any intent for wrongdoing.

A council of judges is expected to decide who will stand trial for the case and on what charges within the next few weeks.