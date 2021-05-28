police-investigating-jewellery-theft-claim

Police was looking into the allegations of a woman who said that thieves had stolen high-value jewellery from a storage room she owns in the apartment building she resides in at the district of Ambelokipi, in central Athens.

The 73-year-old woman told the officers she went to the storage room and discovered that the door had been broken and her jewellery was missing.

She submitted the complaint to the local police department on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the case.