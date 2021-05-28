NEWS

Police investigating jewellery theft claim

police-investigating-jewellery-theft-claim
[Dimitris Kapandais/Intime News]

Police was looking into the allegations of a woman who said that thieves had stolen high-value jewellery from a storage room she owns in the apartment building she resides in at the district of Ambelokipi, in central Athens.

The 73-year-old woman told the officers she went to the storage room and discovered that the door had been broken and her jewellery was missing.

She submitted the complaint to the local police department on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the case. 

Crime
READ MORE
man-sentenced-to-life-in-prison-over-the-murder-of-his-girlfriend
NEWS

Man sentenced to life in prison over the murder of his girlfriend

police-authorities-announce-drug-bust
NEWS

Police authorities announce drug bust

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Teacher accused of sexually harassing pupils released on restrictive conditions

police-dismantle-criminal-gang-involved-in-car-thefts-drug-smuggling
NEWS

Police dismantle criminal gang involved in car thefts, drug smuggling

legal-action-taken-against-hospital-director-over-alleged-pollution
NEWS

Legal action taken against hospital director over alleged pollution

large-scale-anti-mafia-operation-in-the-offing
NEWS

Large-scale anti-mafia operation in the offing