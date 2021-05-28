government-mulling-gym-opening

The committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic is leaning towards opening gyms with strict hygiene measures on May 31 according to information available on Friday.

The information, shared by broadcaster SKAI, reveals that the measures that will apply include a mandatory weekly self-test for all employees and customers as well as the mandatory use of a double or enhanced protection mask. These measures will be in addition to existing hygiene measures and social distancing.

Specifically, there will be a limit of one customer for every 10 meters squared and windows will have to remain open throughout the gym’s working hours. Changing rooms and air conditioning will remain closed.