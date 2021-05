Greek health authorities announced 1,585 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a decrease from Thursday. The new cases bring the total number of cases in Greece to 398,898.

The report by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also revealed 40 deaths, for a total of 11,995.

There are also a total of 521 patients who remain intubated.

The average age of new cases is 44, while the average age of deaths is 78.