NEWS

Gyms to reopen as of Monday

gyms-to-reopen-as-of-monday
[Intime]

The Greek government announced on Friday the reopening of gums and open sports facilities as of May 31, easing further social activities as the tourist season begins.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said with strict hygiene measures will be enforced in gyms, including masks, adding however that some changes will be made in the protocols to accommodate for exercises that cannot be done with a face covering.

He also said that the percentage of compulsory remote work will be decreased to 25 percent from 50 percent, both in the private and public sector.

Sports Coronavirus
READ MORE
government-mulling-gym-opening
NEWS

Government mulling gym opening

government-mulling-travel-between-regions-for-reopening-of-ski-resorts
NEWS

Government mulling travel between regions for reopening of ski resorts

olympiakos-basketball-team-goes-into-isolation
NEWS

Olympiakos basketball team goes into isolation

two-cricketers-test-positive-for-covid-on-corfu
NEWS

Two cricketers test positive for Covid on Corfu

authorities-announce-1-585-new-coronavirus-cases-and-40-deaths
NEWS

Authorities announce 1,585 new coronavirus cases and 40 deaths

smoking-exacerbates-covid-symptoms-studies-show
NEWS

Smoking exacerbates Covid symptoms, studies show