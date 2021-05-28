gyms-to-reopen-as-of-monday

The Greek government announced on Friday the reopening of gums and open sports facilities as of May 31, easing further social activities as the tourist season begins.

Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said with strict hygiene measures will be enforced in gyms, including masks, adding however that some changes will be made in the protocols to accommodate for exercises that cannot be done with a face covering.

He also said that the percentage of compulsory remote work will be decreased to 25 percent from 50 percent, both in the private and public sector.