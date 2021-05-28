Fires break out in Fthiotida, Corinthia

Two separate wildfires were raging in the regions of Fthiotida, central Greece, and Corinthia, in the Peloponnese, on Friday afternoon, the fire department said.

The first blaze was scattered in various points around the Lamia-Karpenisi highway, after the town of Makrakomi, in the western part of the Phthiotis regional unit.

Local media reported that the blaze started when animal food loaded on a tractor caught fire for an unknown reason and started rolling off the vehicle, spreading the flames to olive and pine trees along the side of the road.

Dozens of power lines have been burned along the highway and traffic has been halted, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Thirty fire fighters with 11 vehicles, two aircraft and a helicopter were trying to put out the numerous outbreaks.

The second blaze was near the coastal village of Loutra Elenis, about 10 km southeast of Corinth. Authorities said the flames were on the side of the old Corinth-Epidaurus national highway, and currently far from settlements.

A force of 35 firemen with 13 vehicles, three aircraft and one helicopter are on the scene.