Turkey’s Izmir Navtex Station published a new navigational warning (Navtex) on Friday for scientific research in the Aegean by the vessel Tubitak Marmara.

The advisory reserves an area located between Chios, Samos and Ikaria from May 31 to 21 June.

On May 31, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias are scheduled to meet with visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.