2-million-now-fully-vaccinated

The number of fully vaccinated residents will reach 2 million later Saturday, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Giorgos Georgantas said Saturday morning.

The number is slightly less than 20 percent Greece’s total population.

Georgantas said that, in June, the pandemic situation in Greece will be significantly different, as vaccines become available to more age groups.

Early Saturday, the online vaccination bookings platform emvolio.gov.gr opened to anyone over the age of 18, with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Previously, the platform, with all four vaccines on offer, had opened to the 35-39 (on May 26) and 40-44 age groups (May 21).