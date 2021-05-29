NEWS

Greek-US militaries conduct joint exercise 

greek-us-militaries-conduct-joint-exercise

The Greek Armed Forces were training with the US Air Force since Friday as part of the joint exercise Poseidon’s Rage.

The exercise is taking place in the context of increasing training and interoperability of the Greek Armed Forces with friendly countries and allies, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said on Saturday.

The US Air Force, which consists of staff and 14 F-15E aircraft of the 492 Fighter Squadrom (FS) of the United States Air Forces in Europe, has relocated to Souda Airport in Crete.

