Deputy Secretary of State meets Ecumenical Patriarch in Istanbul
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos in Istanbul on Saturday during which they discussed issues of common interest.
Vartholomeos presented the Orthodox Church’s priorities and activities, while Sherman stressed the importance of religious freedom and her country’s respect for the historic institution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and its role today.
Sherman was accompanied by US Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield.