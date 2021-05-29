Greek, Turkish diplomats meet in Kavala to discuss collaboration

The Deputy Foreign Affairs ministers of Greece and Turkey held a work meeting in Kavala, northern Greece, on Saturday to promote bilateral collaboration in economic and trade sectors as well as on issues related to contacts between the respective peoples, on the first of three days scheduled between the two delegations.

Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Konstantinos Fragogiannis and Turkish Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Sedat Onal focused on business collaboration, tourism, interconnectivity on bilateral and regional levels, and on the reactivation of older initiatives that have not been implemented.

Each side presented a comprehensive file on prerequisite lists drawn on the above issues, to determine their degree of maturation and decide on next steps.

This was the first meeting on contacts of such nature.

Diplomatic sources said that Fragogiannis and Onal’s meeting was held “in a cordial and constructive climate.”